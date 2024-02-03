Okomu Oil Palm Plc Reports Record After-Tax Profit for 2023

Unveiling a notable uptick in its financial performance for 2023, Nigeria's premier oil palm producer, Okomu Oil Palm Plc, has registered a stunning 22 percent surge in its after-tax profit, climbing to N21.16 billion. This leap marks the company's highest profit in more than a decade, an impressive increment from N17.33 billion in 2022.

Okomu Oil didn't just stop at profit; it also reported a striking 26.6 percent increase in turnover, reaching a hefty N75 billion, up from the preceding year's N59.2 billion. This sizable escalation in sales has been mainly attributed to the devaluation of the local currency, which spurred higher crude palm oil (CPO) prices and, consequently, gave a boost to local CPO prices.

Reflecting the company's robust presence in the international market, export sales swelled by a robust 44.7 percent, amounting to N7.95 billion. On the flip side, the company also saw a rise in operating expenses, which surged by 19.7 percent to N17.29 billion. The firm also experienced an exchange gain of N762.8 million, a substantial increase from N74.6 million in the previous year, contributing to the overall financial performance.

Earnings and Cash Flow

Adding another feather to its cap, Okomu Oil's earnings per share jumped to N22.19 from N18.17. However, not all metrics showed an upward trend. The net cash inflow from operating activities witnessed a dip, declining to N23.22 billion from N25.68 billion.

The company's investing activities resulted in a net cash outflow of N7.39 billion, which is, however, an improvement compared to the previous year's N11.44 billion. Financing activities also displayed a negative cash flow of N17.15 billion, yet this was an upgrade over the previous year's N18.36 billion. The cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period were N4.50 billion, a slight dip from N5.84 billion.

Looking Ahead

Despite the mixed bag in cash flow, market analysts at Cordros Research are optimistic about Okomu Oil's future. They forecast that the company's earnings will continue to grow in 2024, bolstered by favourable conditions for Nigerian CPO planters and the anticipated increase in volume due to an expansion in milling capacity.

Founded in 1976 and going public in 1990, Okomu Oil is a part of the Socfinal group and is actively involved in oil palm plantation, milling, and rubber plantation. As of December 2022, Okomu Oil had produced substantial quantities of palm oil, palm kernel, and dry rubber, contributing significantly to Nigeria's economy.