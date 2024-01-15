OgunTeach Program Attracts 45,000 Applicants in Bid to Strengthen Education Sector

In an unprecedented response, the Ogun State government in Nigeria has reported receiving an overwhelming 45,000 applications for its OgunTeach Intern program. The initiative, aimed at bolstering the state’s education sector, seeks to fill 2,000 teaching positions.

The announcement was made by Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, at a stakeholders meeting. The professor underscored the government’s commitment to handpicking only the best candidates for these pivotal teaching roles. This is part of the government’s focused efforts to elevate the quality of education, with the new hires expected to commence their duties in April.

Revitalizing the Education Sector

The Ogun State government has demonstrated significant strides towards improving its education sector. A state of emergency was declared, followed by substantial rehabilitation, and construction of additional classrooms to foster a conducive learning environment. Notably, the current administration has already provided permanent employment to 1,000 teachers, a feat not seen in the past eight years. Now, it seeks to employ another 2,000 through the intern program.

Aside from improving teacher staffing, the government is also prioritizing school security. Additional security personnel are being hired, and perimeter fencing is being built around schools. Prof. Arigbabu reiterated that primary and secondary education remains free in Ogun State, issuing a stern warning that any school principal or head teacher found violating this policy will face sanctions.