Ogun Women Unite in Prayer for Peace, Governance, and Development

Women of Ogun State, Nigeria, recently came together in a unique show of unity and faith, organizing a prayer event aimed at invoking peace, good governance, and sustainable development for their state. The gathering, held in the state capital, Abeokuta, was not just a spiritual exercise, but a testament to the significant role of women in nation-building and societal progression.

The event, themed 'Akanse Adura, Ogun Women Prays For Omooba Dapo Abiodun and Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele', was a clear demonstration of the women's support for the current government. They gathered to pray for the success of the state's leadership and the fulfillment of the campaign promises made by Governor Dapo Abiodun and his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, underscored the importance of women's unity in bringing about change. She emphasized that this prayer session was designed not just for spiritual communion, but for societal transformation, with women taking the lead.

Interfaith Unity for State Progress

In a remarkable show of interfaith unity, representatives from various faiths, including Christianity, Islam, and traditional religion, took turns leading the prayer sessions. The aim was not simply to pray, but to invoke divine guidance for the state's leadership and its citizens, underlining the importance of unity and faith in the face of challenges.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Oluwaseyi Sokoya, further emphasized the session's purpose to acknowledge God's supremacy and the need for divine guidance in governance. His words served as a reminder of the powerful role faith and unity can play in societal development.