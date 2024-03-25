Ogun State Police Commissioner Urges Real Estate Firms to Uphold Integrity and Fulfill Promises to Nigerians

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu Mustapha, has called upon real estate firms to uphold their integrity and honor the commitments they have made to Nigerians through their advertisements and radio jingles. Alamutu made this plea during a recent meeting with Babatunde Adeyemo, the Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Valley Estate, and his team at the state police command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Emulation of Dependable Personality

Alamutu commended Adeyemo for his reliability and patriotism in pursuing his real estate business with integrity. He urged other property merchants to emulate Adeyemo's example, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling corporate promises and commitments made to the public. Alamutu highlighted Adeyemo as a dependable ally of the state police command and praised his efforts in contributing to the development of Nigeria and supporting security initiatives.

Support from Police

The Ogun CP assured Adeyemo of the police's unwavering support in ensuring the security of his real estate business and the surrounding communities. Alamutu acknowledged Adeyemo's proactive measures to impact host communities positively and pledged the police's commitment to providing necessary security assistance to facilitate the continued growth and success of the real estate sector in the state.

Progress Update

During the meeting, Adeyemo provided the CP with updates on the ongoing development projects in his estates, particularly highlighting the progress of the Pelican Ecostay Apartments and the installation of industrial solar lights in the estate and link roads to host communities. Adeyemo expressed his commitment to fulfilling corporate social responsibilities and contributing to the overall development of the state.