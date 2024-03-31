Ogun State Police Command Intensifies Security Measures for Easter Festivities

The Commissioner of Police for the Ogun State Police Command, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, has issued directives for round-the-clock security during the Easter festivities, emphasizing the protection of public spaces.

According to a statement signed by Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, the directive aims to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration.

The operation order, encapsulated by the Commissioner of Police, instructs Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders to safeguard their respective areas against crime and criminality.

Residents and visitors in Ogun State can expect a heavy presence of police officers deployed to man entry and exit points, conduct aggressive raiding of flashpoints, such as garage parks, and carry out routine patrols. Designated roads will also be barricaded for stop-and-search operations to enhance security.

Odutola emphasized the importance of cooperation from residents and fun-seekers with security personnel in the line of their duties.

The security measures will involve intelligence-based policing, combining collaborative efforts with other security agencies to prevent sudden attacks or escalation of violence. Inter-agency surveillance will be enforced to complement the operational capabilities of the police.

Specific locations, including long bridges, Bamboo, Four Square, Alapako, Onigari, Ogunmakin, Straight Gate, worship centers, and financial institutions, will witness intensified security measures to prevent possible attacks during the festive season.

The statement reassured residents of the state of adequate security measures in place and implored them to stay alert and cautious in their respective locations.