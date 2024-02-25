Ogun State Govt Exposes Social Media Scam: A False Promise of N10,000 Palliatives

In an era where digital scams have become as common as the smartphones in our pockets, the latest scheme to hit the headlines involves the misuse of a name well-known to the residents of Ogun State, Nigeria. This time, the scam paints a picture of benevolence, falsely attributing to Governor Dapo Abiodun an offer of a N10,000 cash palliative, supposedly aimed at supporting individuals across the state.

Announced on February 25, 2024, this revelation comes directly from the corridors of power, with Kayode Akinmade, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communications, stepping forward to debunk these claims and set the record straight.

The Scam Unveiled: A Fraudulent Promise

The fraudulent message, which spread like wildfire across social media platforms, prompted a swift response from the Ogun State Government. It was made clear that not only is the government not offering such a palliative, but the entire campaign is nothing more than a scam, designed to deceive and potentially harm the public.

The government's statement emphasized the risks involved in engaging with the scam, particularly the danger of sharing personal information through the provided scam link. In a world increasingly wary of digital deceit, this scam serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance online.

Government's Efforts and Public Guidance

Despite the disheartening news of the scam, the government took this opportunity to highlight its ongoing efforts to support the state's residents. Financial aid and empowerment programs targeting traders, artisans, and youths have been a staple of the administration's agenda, aimed at enhancing businesses and fostering self-reliance.

The government's commitment to these initiatives stands in stark contrast to the hollow promises offered by the scammers. To counteract the spread of false information, officials have urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate news regarding government programs, including government websites, press releases, and official social media handles.