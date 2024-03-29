Ogun State Governor Introduces 50% Discount on Rice to Alleviate Economic Hardships

In a bid to alleviate the economic strain faced by citizens, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has announced a groundbreaking initiative to provide a 50% discount on rice purchases. The governor unveiled this initiative during a Special Iftar event held at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, organized for the state's League of Imams and Alfas.

Governor Abiodun emphasized the importance of easing the financial burden on residents amid the nation's economic challenges. He outlined plans to make rice available at a reduced price, with the discount applicable to all state employees and citizens alike.

Addressing attendees, Governor Abiodun reiterated his administration's commitment to restoring the purchasing power that inflation has eroded for public employees. He underscored the significance of empowering citizens by making essential commodities more accessible and affordable.

"We have decided to commence the sale of rice. We will be selling it at the rate of 50% of the price," Governor Abiodun announced. "We are going to commence with our civil servants. All our public servants across the board will buy rice at half the price."

Explaining the rationale behind prioritizing state employees, Governor Abiodun emphasized the need to restore their purchasing power to pre-inflation levels. He expressed the administration's determination to support citizens by mitigating the adverse effects of rising prices and economic instability.

"What is the reason behind selling to them? What we are trying to do is put them in the position they were before the inflation. The purchasing power that they seem to have lost because of inflation, we are putting them back in that position," Governor Abiodun explained.

The introduction of the 50% discount on rice reflects Governor Abiodun's proactive approach to addressing the socioeconomic challenges facing Ogun State residents. By prioritizing affordability and accessibility, the initiative aims to provide tangible relief to citizens and foster economic resilience in the face of ongoing hardships.