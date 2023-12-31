en English
Nigeria

Ogun State Government Honors Outstanding Civil Servants, Reaffirms Commitment to Worker Welfare

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:30 am EST
Ogun State Government Honors Outstanding Civil Servants, Reaffirms Commitment to Worker Welfare

In a commendable move, the Ogun State Government in Nigeria has lauded the exceptional contributions of certain civil servants to the state’s development over the course of 2023. Governor Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Head of Service, Kolawole Fagbohum, bestowed the honors at a thanksgiving and award ceremony organized by the Ministry of Environment in collaboration with other key agencies such as the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency and the Ogun State Waste Management Authority. The event unfolded at the Government House in Abeokuta.

Recognizing Excellence

The distinguished awardees included Olabamiji Akorede from the Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Esther Adeyanju from the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency, and Ibrahim Yusuf from the Ogun State Waste Management Authority. Each of these individuals was acknowledged with certificates and cash prizes, in recognition of their outstanding performance and unwavering commitment to their roles.

Workers’ Welfare Takes Centre Stage

Adding to the significance of the event, Governor Abiodun seized the occasion to underscore the government’s relentless commitment to prioritizing worker welfare. He cited the provision of monthly palliative allowances designed to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal and the global economic downturn. Additionally, the payment of special allowances and the recent disbursement of a special year-end bonus to all workers were listed among the government’s pro-worker initiatives.

A Pro-Worker Administration

These measures have been implemented without sparking any labor disputes, a testament to the administration’s pro-worker stance. Abiodun also pledged to continue backing the workforce through in-service training, upgrading, and promotions, thereby fostering an environment that encourages employees to excel in their respective roles.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

