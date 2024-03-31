Ogun State Executive Council Approves Seven Major Priority Projects

The Ogun State Executive Council, under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, has granted approval for the execution of seven major priority projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and economic development within the state.

According to a statement released by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Kayode Akinmade, the approval was granted during a council meeting presided over by Governor Abiodun.

Among the approved projects is the reconstruction of six roads, including the vital Abule Egba-Ota/Sango-Abeokuta Expressway, as well as the procurement of equipment for the Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport.

The statement highlighted the specific projects approved, including the reconstruction of the 5.5km Ode Remo Junction to Sapade (Phase 3), the rehabilitation of Ayepe Junction to Mayflower in Ikenne Local Government, and the reconstruction of Adesan Street, off Mowe-Ofada Road in Obafemi Owode Local Government.

Additionally, the council approved structural adjustments for the 19.2km Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government, and the construction of Hospital Road in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government.

Akinmade emphasized that the purchase of machinery and equipment for the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport at Ilishan Remo is aimed at enabling 24-hour flight operations and ensuring the efficient functioning of the internationally acclaimed airport.

Furthermore, the council granted approval for palliative work to be carried out at the Iyana Ilogbo bus stop along the Abule Egba-Ota/Sango-Abeokuta expressway, following recent flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the area.

The approval of these projects underscores the state government's commitment to infrastructural development and improving the quality of life for residents of Ogun State. With a focus on road reconstruction, airport enhancement, and flood mitigation measures, the initiatives are poised to bolster economic growth and enhance the overall well-being of the state's populace.