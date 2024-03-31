Ogun State Executive Council Approves Rehabilitation of Seven Major Projects

The Ogun State Executive Council, under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, has given approval for the rehabilitation of seven major priority projects aimed at improving infrastructure across the state.

According to Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, the approved projects include the reconstruction of six roads and the purchase of equipment for the Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport.

The reconstruction projects encompass the 5.5km Ode Remo Junction to Sapade (phase 3), rehabilitation of Ayepe Junction to Mayflower in Ikenne Local Government, and reconstruction of Adesan Street off Mowe-Ofada road in Obafemi Owode Local Government.

Additionally, structural adjustments for the 19.2km Atan-Lusada-Agbara road in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government and the construction of Hospital Road in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government, were approved.

Hon. Akinmade emphasized that these projects aim to provide additional infrastructure while constructing the roads.

The purchase of machinery and equipment at Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport in Ilishan Remo was also approved to facilitate 24-hour flight operations and quick take-off at the internationally acclaimed airport.

Furthermore, palliative work has been authorized at the Iyana Ilogbo bus stop along the Abule Egba-Ota/Sango-Abeokuta Expressway following recent rainfall-induced flooding in the area.

The approvals reflect the commitment of the Ogun State government to enhance infrastructure development and address the needs of residents across various local government areas.