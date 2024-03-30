Ogun Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport hailed as Aviation Sector Game Changer

The Ogun Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport has garnered acclaim as a transformative force within Nigeria's aviation sector, earning praise from AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum. Governor AbdulRazaq expressed this sentiment during an interview with journalists following a courtesy visit to his Ogun State counterpart, Governor Dapo Abiodun, at the Governor's Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Governor AbdulRazaq's commendation comes on the heels of his earlier commissioning of the 6km Siun-Owode Road in the Obafemi Owode Local Government area of Ogun State. Reflecting on his experience at the Iperu International Cargo Airport, Governor AbdulRazaq lauded the facility as a pivotal economic asset poised to revolutionize air travel and cargo logistics in the region.

"The Iperu International Cargo Airport is also a game changer," remarked Governor AbdulRazaq. "It is my second or third time landing there, and I must say it is more of an economic airport. It will change the way things will be done in the future."

Governor AbdulRazaq emphasized the airport's potential to alleviate congestion at Lagos airport by serving as a key hub for cargo operations. He noted the concurrent development of industrial parks in Ogun State, funded by the African Development Bank (AFDB) and the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM Bank), which synergize with the airport's objectives.

Furthermore, Governor AbdulRazaq acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's efforts in addressing the prevailing economic challenges facing the country. He commended President Tinubu's initiative to ensure the distribution of grains to mitigate the hardship experienced by citizens, underscoring the importance of proactive measures to alleviate the socio-economic burden on the populace.

The accolades bestowed upon the Ogun Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport underscore its significance as a catalyst for economic growth and regional development. As stakeholders continue to harness its potential, the airport stands poised to redefine air transportation dynamics and bolster Nigeria's position as a hub of commerce and trade in the sub-Saharan region.