Ogun CP Alamutu Orders 24-Hour Security at Worship Centres for Easter

Ogun State Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alamutu has mandated a 24-hour surveillance around public spaces, with a focus on worship centres, to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration. This directive aims to fortify security across the state, addressing potential threats and criminal activities during the festive period.

Enhanced Security Measures

As part of the security arrangements, Alamutu has instructed area commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders to intensify their efforts in safeguarding their jurisdictions against any form of crime. Key locations, including Long Bridge, Bamboo Four Square, Alapako Onigari, Ogunmakin Straightgate, along with financial institutions and identified black spots, are to receive heightened security attention. This initiative is a response to the need for vigilance against the backdrop of recent security challenges.

Collaborative Efforts for Public Safety

The operation extends beyond police presence, incorporating intelligence-based policing and synergy with other security agencies. This collaborative approach is designed to enhance the operational capabilities of the police, ensuring a comprehensive security coverage. Residents and visitors are encouraged to cooperate with the security personnel deployed across the state. This cooperation is crucial for the success of the security measures put in place, aiming to prevent any sudden attacks or escalation of violence.

Community Engagement and Vigilance

The community's role in supporting these security efforts is emphasized through the call for vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activities. The police have pledged to conduct their duties with professionalism, urging the public to engage with them positively. The strategic deployment of security forces and the focus on intelligence-gathering mark a proactive stance towards maintaining peace and order during the Easter celebrations.

This comprehensive security initiative reflects the commitment of the Ogun State Police Command to safeguard lives and property. By addressing potential threats head-on and fostering a partnership with the community, the police aim to ensure that the Easter celebration is marked by peace and joy, free from the shadow of fear.