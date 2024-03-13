Ogun Commissioner Warns: Rising LPG Prices May Intensify Carbon Pollution and Deforestation

Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, has raised concerns over the escalating prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), emphasizing its detrimental impact on the government's environmental preservation and deforestation reduction efforts. In a detailed discussion, Oresanya highlighted a shift among some bakeries from using gas and electricity to firewood, a move that poses a significant threat to reforestation initiatives and could exacerbate carbon emissions.

Impact on Local Businesses and Environment

With the soaring LPG prices, reaching an average of N1,200 per kg in February 2024, businesses, particularly those involved in mass cooking such as caterers and food vendors, are increasingly turning to firewood as an alternative. This change not only undermines the efforts to curb deforestation but also contributes to the rise in carbon footprint due to the higher carbon monoxide emissions from wood burning. Oresanya's analysis reveals an alarming trend where the cost of firewood is becoming comparable to that of LPG, driven by the elevated diesel prices affecting transportation of firewood.

Government's Role and Challenges

The government's initiative to plant trees is under threat as people resort to cutting down trees for firewood, an immediate consequence of the LPG scarcity and price hike. This situation highlights the urgent need for government intervention to ensure the availability and affordability of cooking gas. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has reported that lack of access to clean cooking methods, such as using LPG, results in premature deaths of approximately 500,000 African women annually, underscoring the critical nature of this issue.

Looking Forward

As the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment calls for action, the focus turns to the government's strategies to mitigate the rising LPG prices and its broader implications on deforestation and carbon pollution. The transition to clean cooking fuels is essential not just for environmental preservation but also for public health. Ensuring the domestic market's access to locally produced LPG could be a pivotal step in addressing these interconnected challenges, paving the way for a healthier environment and society.