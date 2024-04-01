Obi/Datti Campaign Slams President's Adviser for False Accusations

Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesman for the Obi/Datti 2023 Presidential Campaign, has strongly criticized Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, for levying false accusations against Peter Obi, particularly regarding religious and tribal politics. Tanko urged Onanuga to refrain from disrespecting the collective intellect of Nigerians.

Tanko's remarks came in response to Onanuga's assertion that Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 Presidential candidate, was stoking religious and ethnic tensions to further his political ambitions. Onanuga made these comments on the 'Mic On podcast', expressing concerns about any political campaign that relies on religious and ethnic fervor, deeming it detrimental to democracy.

However, Tanko dismissed Onanuga's accusations as baseless, asserting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leader, Tinubu, were the primary instigators of religious and ethnic tensions. Tanko refuted Onanuga's claims that Obi and his allies were working against Tinubu's government, highlighting Obi's focus on nation-building activities.

Tanko challenged Onanuga to provide evidence supporting his allegations against Peter Obi and emphasized Obi's commitment to moving forward from the 2023 election results. He criticized the current administration's handling of issues such as inflation, rising food prices, and insecurity, suggesting that Onanuga's expectations of praise for the president's performance were misplaced.

Tanko concluded by reaffirming Obi's dedication to playing a constructive role as a leading opposition figure, particularly in addressing the failures of the current administration and advocating for the welfare of Nigerians.

The statement from the Obi/Datti 2023 Presidential Campaign underscores the ongoing political discourse surrounding religious and ethnic tensions in Nigeria, as well as the role of opposition figures in addressing governance challenges.