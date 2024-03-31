Obasanjo Urges Leaders to Maximize Opportunities in Governance

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged those in positions of power to make the most of their opportunities to serve the country.

The elder statesman made this call during a visit to the Government House in Benin City, where he was hosted by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday.

Commending Governor Obaseki for the warm reception, Obasanjo emphasized the importance of not losing faith in Nigeria despite its challenges.

He remarked, "The situation in Nigeria is difficult, but every tough situation can be turned around. The key question is when and how? Those currently in power should strive to do their best. It's an opportunity to govern the country and take care of its people."

Obasanjo stressed the need for a collective approach to governance, highlighting the significance of sustainable development that considers the welfare of future generations.

"It's not about 'me' but 'we', not 'mine' but 'ours', not 'my tomorrow' but 'our tomorrow', and not 'my generation' but all generations, including those to come. This is the essence of sustainable development. We must remember to plan for the future," he asserted.

Regarding the developmental achievements of Governor Obaseki over the past seven and a half years, Obasanjo expressed satisfaction, stating, "The governor took the opportunity to brief me on the progress in Edo State."