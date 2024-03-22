Oba of Benin Calls for Enhanced Production, Export Policies to Bolster Economy

During a pivotal meeting with officials from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) at his palace in Benin, Oba Ewuare II of Benin made a compelling call to the government. He emphasized the urgent need for the implementation of robust policies aimed at invigorating local production and stimulating exports, a move he believes is critical for the economic fortification of the nation.

Strategic Push for Quality and Exports

The monarch stressed the importance of producing goods of a quality that can stand shoulder to shoulder with international counterparts, urging manufacturers to prioritize excellence. This, according to him, is the key to making "Made in Nigeria" goods more appealing to both domestic and global markets. He pointed out that the government's role is crucial in crafting policies that facilitate this vision, ensuring that Nigerian products are not only competitive but also sought after on the global stage.

Challenges and Calls for Action

MAN President Otunba Francis Meshioye outlined the hurdles facing the manufacturing sector, including infrastructural deficits and policy inadequacies that hamper the sector's capacity to compete effectively. He underscored the association's commitment to fostering an environment conducive for manufacturing but highlighted the need for governmental intervention to address these challenges. The plea for infrastructural development within Edo State's industrial estates was a focal point, alongside a broader advocacy for policy reforms to ease the strain on manufacturers exacerbated by recent economic policies such as the fuel subsidy removal and fluctuating exchange rates.

A United Front for Economic Resilience

Both the Oba of Benin and the MAN underscored the symbiotic relationship between traditional authority, the manufacturing sector, and governmental policies in nurturing a resilient economy. The monarch's call for quality and export-oriented production, coupled with MAN's advocacy for infrastructural and policy reforms, presents a unified front aimed at leveraging Nigeria's manufacturing potential as a cornerstone for economic growth and stability.

The discourse between traditional leadership and the manufacturing sector symbolizes a significant stride towards economic revitalization. It reflects a collective aspiration for a future where Nigerian goods not only meet international standards but also play a pivotal role in driving the nation's economic prosperity. As discussions evolve into actionable strategies, the vision for a robust, export-driven economy inches closer to reality, promising a new chapter of growth and development for Nigeria.