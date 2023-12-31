Oba of Arigbajo Appeals for Government Support, Shares Personal Journey and Arigbajo History

In a recent appeal to the government, HRH Oba Timothy Oluwole Sunday Mosaku, the paramount ruler of Arigbajo, outlined a list of challenges facing the over 20 villages under his domain. Born in 1936, Oba Mosaku climbed the traditional leadership hierarchy, becoming the Oba of Arigbajo in 2010, a position he has used to advocate for the needs of his community.

Oba Mosaku’s Concerns

At the forefront of his concerns are the need for more educational facilities and health centers. Oba Mosaku believes these are indispensable components of community development. He also expressed the urgent need for boreholes to provide potable water to his subjects. Commercial development is another area Oba Mosaku highlighted, calling for the creation of more markets to complement the renowned Arigbajo Market.

Environmental Challenges and Infrastructure

The Oba also drew attention to the significant environmental issue of erosion. This natural disaster is causing damage to livelihoods, houses, and farmlands and contributing to flooding due to inadequate drainage systems. He urged the government to intervene, improve grading on rural roads, and repair damaged trunk roads.

Personal Journey and Kingship

Oba Mosaku shared his reluctant path to kingship, influenced by his sister Mobolaje Ajala and other family members. Despite initial resistance, divination and persistent persuasion led to his eventual acceptance of the role. He navigated challenges from ‘chief tenants’ and his brother, revealing the complex dynamics of local leadership and inheritance rights. Despite the traditional expectations of monarchs, Oba Mosaku affirms his commitment to monogamy, a personal value he holds dear.

The History of Arigbajo

The interview also provided an opportunity for Oba Mosaku to delve into the history of Arigbajo. Founded by Kusi Mamowolo, a great hunter and the monarch’s ancestor, Arigbajo has a rich history. The Oba recounted the founding story, the significance of Arigbajo Ehin, and the relationship with other sections of Abeokuta. His early education, varied religious beliefs, and diverse work experiences, including his time at Vono foam products and CSS Bookshop, were also discussed.

