en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Oba of Arigbajo Appeals for Government Support, Shares Personal Journey and Arigbajo History

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:09 am EST
Oba of Arigbajo Appeals for Government Support, Shares Personal Journey and Arigbajo History

In a recent appeal to the government, HRH Oba Timothy Oluwole Sunday Mosaku, the paramount ruler of Arigbajo, outlined a list of challenges facing the over 20 villages under his domain. Born in 1936, Oba Mosaku climbed the traditional leadership hierarchy, becoming the Oba of Arigbajo in 2010, a position he has used to advocate for the needs of his community.

Oba Mosaku’s Concerns

At the forefront of his concerns are the need for more educational facilities and health centers. Oba Mosaku believes these are indispensable components of community development. He also expressed the urgent need for boreholes to provide potable water to his subjects. Commercial development is another area Oba Mosaku highlighted, calling for the creation of more markets to complement the renowned Arigbajo Market.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s NDLEA Unveils Major Reforms to Fight Substance Abuse and Drug Trafficking)

Environmental Challenges and Infrastructure

The Oba also drew attention to the significant environmental issue of erosion. This natural disaster is causing damage to livelihoods, houses, and farmlands and contributing to flooding due to inadequate drainage systems. He urged the government to intervene, improve grading on rural roads, and repair damaged trunk roads.

Personal Journey and Kingship

Oba Mosaku shared his reluctant path to kingship, influenced by his sister Mobolaje Ajala and other family members. Despite initial resistance, divination and persistent persuasion led to his eventual acceptance of the role. He navigated challenges from ‘chief tenants’ and his brother, revealing the complex dynamics of local leadership and inheritance rights. Despite the traditional expectations of monarchs, Oba Mosaku affirms his commitment to monogamy, a personal value he holds dear.

(Read Also: Alibaba and Prof Madubuike Raise Alarm Over Fading Value of Education in Society)

The History of Arigbajo

The interview also provided an opportunity for Oba Mosaku to delve into the history of Arigbajo. Founded by Kusi Mamowolo, a great hunter and the monarch’s ancestor, Arigbajo has a rich history. The Oba recounted the founding story, the significance of Arigbajo Ehin, and the relationship with other sections of Abeokuta. His early education, varied religious beliefs, and diverse work experiences, including his time at Vono foam products and CSS Bookshop, were also discussed.

Read More 

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos

By Ebenezer Mensah

Burna Boy Displays Generosity, Gifts Seyi Vibez Luxury Chain, and Gives Away ₦20 Million Naira at Christmas Party

By BNN Correspondents

TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024 ...
@Economy · 7 mins
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence

By Israel Ojoko

SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB’s Seed For Resilience Project

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria on the Verge of Food Sufficiency: NACGRAB's Seed For Resilience Project
Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre

By Israel Ojoko

Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre
Amina Anako-Odofin: A Golden Jubilee Celebration in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Amina Anako-Odofin: A Golden Jubilee Celebration in Lagos
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
44 seconds
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
1 min
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
1 min
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
1 min
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
2 mins
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
4 mins
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
5 mins
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
7 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
8 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
9 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
23 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
31 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
42 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app