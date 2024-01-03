en English
NYSC System Exploited: The Need for Improved ICT Infrastructure in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST
NYSC System Exploited: The Need for Improved ICT Infrastructure in Nigeria

Despite measures taken by the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in Nigeria to prevent cheating, an investigation has revealed technological shortcomings in the system. These inadequacies permit individuals to partake in the service more than once, a fact uncovered by reporter Umar Audu. Audu, by procuring a counterfeit degree, attempted to register for the NYSC service a second time, testing the system’s integrity.

Audacious Attempt to Test the System

Audu’s audacious attempt encountered a minor hiccup when the system recognized his previously registered email and phone number. However, he swiftly bypassed this by using alternate contact information. He managed to successfully navigate through the initial registration phase, which included uploading required documents and fingerprints. Notably, the physical verification stage presented a more rigorous challenge due to his degree from the Benin Republic.

Overcoming Physical Verification

Despite the increased scrutiny, Audu managed to have his passport stamped with fake entries and exits, supporting his application. This protracted process ultimately allowed him to pass through the physical verification stage successfully.

The Role of Digital Technology in NYSC

Interestingly, despite the NYSC introducing thumbprint verification to prevent double registrations, a BusinessDay inquiry suggested this was not fully effective. A local government inspector claimed the weekly thumbprint exercise reduced the chances of double service. However, a corps member from Abia State indicated that they only did thumb printing once for bank documentation.

The gap in digital technology in Nigeria’s public governance, highlighted by researchers, is evident in the NYSC’s inability to detect and prevent fraudulent registrations. This underscores the need for improved ICT infrastructure in the country. Umar Audu’s case serves as a reminder of the importance of a robust and efficient digital system in maintaining the integrity of public services like the NYSC.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

