NYSC Director-General Issues New Year Message to Corps Members

In a message heralding the arrival of the new year, Brig. General YD Ahmed, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), implored Corps members to maintain an unwavering devotion to their duties and promote tranquility and unity with their host communities. Ahmed’s call to action underscored the essence of patriotism and the Corps members’ indispensable role in Nigeria’s nation-building endeavors.

A Commitment to Excellence

Ahmed, in his address, assured Corps members of an intensified commitment from both himself and the NYSC staff towards their responsibilities in the new year. He urged Corps members to abstain from any actions that might mar the image of the NYSC, their families, or Nigeria. The director-general reiterated the importance of upholding the integrity of the NYSC Scheme and maintaining high work ethics at all times.

Lessons from the Past, Guiding the Future

Reflecting on the year gone by, Ahmed stressed that the lessons from 2023 would serve as a guiding compass, leading the NYSC towards triumph in the coming year. He also emphasized the importance of preserving the Scheme’s integrity in all endeavors.

Education Sector Integrity

In an unrelated development, the Federal Government of Nigeria has suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates issued by Benin and Togo Republics. This decision follows a revealing report by the Daily Nigerian Newspaper, which exposed fraudulent means of obtaining degrees within a six-week period. In response, the government has formed an investigative panel, working in conjunction with relevant ministries and security agencies to rectify the issue. The Ministry of Education remains unwavering in its commitment to purifying the education sector and enhancing the Nigerian education system’s stature.