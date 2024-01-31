NYSC Director-General Advocates for Review of Registration Process to Combat Fraud

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Yusha'u Ahmed, has advocated for a comprehensive review of the registration process at orientation camps. The action is aimed at combating fraudulent activities that have plagued the system in recent times. The call was made during the 2024 Batch 'A' Pre-Orientation Course Workshop held in Abuja, underlining the pressing need to enhance performance through revised orientation practices.

The NYSC has been grappling with challenges posed by fake graduates and individuals who have previously completed the service, or received exemption certificates attempting to register again. In his address, Gen. Ahmed sternly warned that such fraudsters, along with their accomplices, would face legal consequences. The proposal for a review underscores the NYSC's commitment to ensuring the integrity of the corps and its operations.

Security Measures for Corps Members

Gen. Ahmed also stressed the critical importance of security for corps members. He urged state coordinators and stakeholders to assess and manage security risks at camp locations proactively. This call is a testament to the NYSC's dedication to ensuring the safety of its members during their service year.

Unauthorized travel by corps members has been a persistent issue for the NYSC. The dangers of accidents and abductions associated with such travel are well-documented. Gen. Ahmed called for strict adherence to measures designed to reduce these incidents, including campaigns against night travel. This move aligns with the NYSC's goal of maintaining the well-being of its members.