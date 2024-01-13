en English
NYSC Delegates 10 Members for the Indian Youth Exchange Programme

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) of Nigeria has announced the selection of 10 corps members for the upcoming Youth Exchange Programme in India, organized by the Indian National Cadet Corps. The event will coincide with the Independence Anniversary of the Republic of India, showcasing a global representation with participation from Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Exchange Programme: A Platform for Global Youth Interaction

In a statement by NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, the selection of the participants was disclosed. Brigadier General Y. D. Ahmed, NYSC Director-General, expressed his gratitude for the invitation, emphasizing the platform as a unique opportunity for Nigerian youths to demonstrate their potential, while understanding socio-economic aspects from both Nigeria and India.

A Mutual Learning Experience

The scheme is not just about the showcase of potential, but also about learning and applying insights to enhance NYSC’s programs. The Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Shri Balasubramanian, acknowledged the significance of NYSC’s work in Nigeria. He noticed the common attributes between NYSC and the Indian National Cadet Corps, expressing a mutual interest in learning from each other’s experiences.

Immerse in Culture, Forge International Friendships

Shri Balasubramanian also encouraged the corps members to immerse themselves in the rich Indian culture and establish international friendships during their stay. The Indian Government has generously agreed to cover all travel expenses for the Nigerian delegation, ensuring a rewarding experience for the participants.

India International Affairs Nigeria
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

