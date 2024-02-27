Nymph Language Academy CEO Advocates for Enhanced French Language Instruction in Nigerian Schools

Determined to position Nigerian students for global competitiveness, Ngozi Eyo, CEO of Nymph Language Academy (NLA) in Lagos, has underscored the critical need for a more intensive French language curriculum in primary and secondary education. In a recent interview, Eyo outlined the growing importance of French as a vital global language and shared the success of NLA’s 'Concours D'orthographe', a testament to the burgeoning enthusiasm for French among Lagos students.

Advancing Global Competitiveness through French

Eyo’s call for enhanced French language instruction stems from the language’s status as an official medium in numerous international bodies, including the United Nations and the European Union. She argues that proficiency in French not only opens doors to international careers but also enriches students’ cognitive abilities. By incorporating a more dynamic and relevant French curriculum, Eyo believes that students can gain a significant advantage in global communication and understanding.

'Concours D'orthographe': Fostering Enthusiasm and Excellence

The recent 'Concours D'orthographe', hosted by NLA, highlighted the increasing interest in French language learning among students in Lagos. This French spelling bee competition attracted participation from a diverse array of schools, showcasing the students' commitment and joy in engaging with the French language. Eyo emphasized the importance of such events in promoting linguistic skills and cultural exchange among young learners, calling for greater support from the government, NGOs, and the community to amplify their impact.

Call to Action: Supporting French Language Learning

Eyo's vision extends beyond the immediate success of the spelling bee. She envisions a future where French language learning is a cornerstone of Nigerian education, urging stakeholders at all levels to invest in and support the expansion of French instructional programs. By doing so, she argues, Nigeria can equip its youth with the tools needed to excel on the global stage, enhancing their educational and professional prospects.

By championing a more intensive and comprehensive approach to French language education, Ngozi Eyo and the Nymph Language Academy are not just teaching a language; they’re opening a world of opportunities for Nigerian students. As this initiative gains traction, it holds the promise of transforming Nigeria’s educational landscape and establishing a new generation of globally-minded, multilingual leaders.