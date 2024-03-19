Nyesom Wike Urges House of Representatives to Approve N500 Billion Loan for FCT's 2024 Budget

Nyesom Wike, currently serving as the Minister of Federal Constitutional Technology, recently presented a plea to the House of Representatives, urging them to authorize a substantial N500 billion loan to bridge the gap in the Federal Capital Territory's (FCT) ambitious N1.147 trillion budget for the year 2024. This request was made during his appearance before the House Committee on FCT to defend the budget. Wike proposed that the loan be sourced from commercial banks, specifically earmarked for funding crucial capital projects within the territory.

Debate on Financial Strategy

Senator Saidu Abdulahi from Niger State voiced concerns regarding the proposed borrowing, emphasizing potential drawbacks of acquiring such a substantial loan from commercial banks. He suggested exploring alternative financing avenues, highlighting the potentially higher costs associated with commercial loans. Abdulahi proposed the consideration of options such as utilizing the stock market, urging Wike to reassess the financial strategy for the FCT's budgetary needs.

Promoting Fiscal Efficiency

In his efforts to boost the revenue profile of the Federal Capital Territory, Minister Nyesom Wike outlined plans to streamline the land allocation process. He emphasized the implementation of a new certificate of occupancy system to enhance transparency and accountability in land distribution. Wike also shed light on challenges within the current system, pointing out instances of government employees colluding with unauthorized individuals to engage in fraudulent land transactions. The minister's commitment to improving fiscal efficiency underscores the government's dedication to combating corruption and promoting responsible financial management.

Budget Allocation Overview

A breakdown of the proposed budget reveals a significant allocation of N726 billion towards capital expenditures, underscoring the government's focus on infrastructure development and key projects aimed at enhancing the FCT's socioeconomic landscape. Additionally, N280 billion is designated for overhead costs, while N140 billion is allocated towards human resources expenditures. This strategic distribution reflects the administration's priorities in driving sustainable growth and development within the Federal Capital Territory.