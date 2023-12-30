en English
Military

Nuhu Ribadu’s 2024 Unity Initiative: Fostering Communication within the Nigerian Armed Forces

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:16 am EST
Nuhu Ribadu's 2024 Unity Initiative: Fostering Communication within the Nigerian Armed Forces

As the year 2024 dawns, the National Security Adviser of Nigeria, Nuhu Ribadu, is anticipated to set the tone for the year by hosting a private, informal dinner with the Service Chiefs. This initiative is aimed at fostering better communication and cooperation within the Nigerian Armed Forces, a significant step towards effective counter-terrorism efforts and external peace operations.

The Historical Rivalry and Current Cooperation

The Nigerian Armed Forces, particularly the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force, have had a historical rivalry. However, changing times and circumstances necessitate unity and cooperation. The increasing threat of terrorism and the need for a united front in external peace operations have brought these two military branches closer. This change is evident in their joint use and coordination of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as Drones.

The Drone Mishap and Its Aftermath

A recent incident in Tudun Biri, however, has thrown a spanner in the works. A bombing error by a drone led to the Air Force disassociating itself from the mishap, creating a rift in the newly formed alliance. This incident is expected to be a critical discussion point at the proposed dinner. Given the increasing reliance on drones for counter-terrorism operations, it is essential to ensure seamless cooperation and error-free operations.

Public Relations and Military Spokespersons

Another noteworthy development in the Nigerian Armed Forces is the promotion of military spokespersons to higher ranks. This move signifies the value placed on Public Relations within the Armed Forces, indicating a shift from the traditional military mindset to a more contemporary approach.

The writer delves into past military history, shedding light on the establishment of the Nigerian Air Force in 1964. The impact of the January 1966 coup on its leadership is also discussed, providing a comprehensive view of the evolution of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The article concludes with a call for trust and unity among the Service Chiefs. It emphasizes that despite historical precedents and professional rivalries, unity and trust among the military leaders is vital for the security and prosperity of Nigeria.

Military Nigeria Terrorism
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

