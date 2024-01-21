NUC Reinforces Admission Regulations and Carrying Capacity in Nigerian Universities

The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, recently emphasized the commission's unwavering dedication to upholding admission standards within Nigerian universities. A key aspect of this commitment involves the enforcement of admission quotas and maintaining minimum academic standards in line with the carrying capacity allocated to each institution.

Maintaining Carrying Capacity

The carrying capacity of an institution, as defined by the NUC, is the maximum number of students a university can admit while maintaining the prescribed teacher-to-student ratios and ensuring the delivery of quality education. This is a critical measure aimed at preserving the integrity of the Nigerian educational system. The NUC, acting under its authority, collaborates with universities to propose and allocate this carrying capacity.

Addressing Over-Admission

Maiyaki acknowledged the challenge of over-admission, a situation where universities admit more students than their allocated capacity. This issue, he noted, undermines the quality of education and compromises the established academic standards. In response, the NUC is prepared to enforce stringent measures against non-compliant institutions. These could range from refusing recognition of the students involved to requiring them to reapply, among other penalties. However, Maiyaki emphasized the NUC's intention to balance firm enforcement with conciliatory approaches to resolve such issues amicably.

Collaboration with JAMB

Beyond managing carrying capacity, the NUC is also intensifying efforts to eliminate irregular admissions. This involves working closely with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to identify and address instances of malpractice in the admission process. Maiyaki expressed confidence in the intellectual and academic credibility of Nigerians, seeing the enforcement of these standards as a way to foster a law-abiding society within the educational sector.