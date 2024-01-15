en English
Agriculture

NUC Accredits MCIU to Offer Nursing and Agricultural Science Programs

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
NUC Accredits MCIU to Offer Nursing and Agricultural Science Programs

Michael and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU) in Delta State, Nigeria, has received accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to offer undergraduate programs in Nursing and Agricultural Science. The accreditation, confirmed through a letter from the NUC’s acting Director of Academic Planning, Mr. Abubakar M. Girei, came after a comprehensive resource verification exercise carried out in October 2023.

Verification Exercise and Positive Assessment

The resource verification exercise, a crucial step in the accreditation process, involved thorough evaluation by experts of the university’s readiness to offer the new programs. The experts’ assessment of MCIU was overwhelmingly positive, attesting to the institution’s commitment to upholding high academic standards and ensuring a conducive learning environment for its students.

Academic Growth and Expansion

MCIU’s receipt of this accreditation comes on the heels of the university’s approval to commence a range of postgraduate programs for the 2023/2024 academic year. These programs, which include Postgraduate Diploma, Masters, and Ph.D. in fields such as business administration, accounting, economics, biochemistry, biotechnology, computer science, and industrial chemistry, point to a period of significant academic growth and expansion for the university.

A Bright Future for MCIU

The NUC’s decision to grant accreditation for the new undergraduate programs at MCIU not only expands the university’s academic offerings but also enhances its prospects for future academic excellence. As MCIU continues to broaden its academic horizons, it strengthens its position as a leading institution in Nigeria’s educational landscape, contributing significantly to the nation’s development through quality education.

Agriculture Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

