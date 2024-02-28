NUAAE Calls on Kwara Governor to Combat Hunger with 'Feed Kwara' Initiative Amidst Food Shortages

The Nigerian Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAAE) in Kwara State has raised alarms over the increasing hunger and food shortages plaguing the region. Despite its vast agricultural potential, Kwara faces significant hurdles in achieving food security, prompting NUAAE to propose a strategic plan to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. The 'Feed Kwara' initiative aims to leverage the state's resources for agricultural advancement and economic growth.

In a recent statement by Comrade David Kayode Ehindero, the State Chairman of NUAAE, during a two-day Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protest, a critical need for substantial investment in agriculture was highlighted. Kwara, endowed with fertile land, ample water, and a favorable climate for farming, is yet to fully capitalize on these resources to ensure food security and economic stability. The union's 'Feed Kwara' initiative seeks to establish Farm Estates and mobilize skilled agricultural workers to maximize agricultural output.

Strategic Approach to Food Security

NUAAE's proposal involves a comprehensive plan that not only focuses on immediate food production but also on sustainable agricultural practices. By engaging both governmental and local farming communities, the initiative aims to create a synergy that will enhance Kwara's food production capacity. The establishment of Farm Estates is envisaged to serve as a model for modern agriculture, incorporating the latest farming techniques and technologies to increase efficiency and yield.

The push for the 'Feed Kwara' initiative is a testament to NUAAE's commitment to addressing the pressing issue of food shortages in the state. By urging Governor AbdulRazaq to prioritize agricultural investments, NUAAE envisions a future where hunger and food insecurity are eradicated.