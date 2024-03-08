NSCIA, Led by Sultan of Sokoto, Announces March 10 for Ramadan Crescent Search

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alh. Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has declared March 10, 2024, as the day for Nigerian Muslims to search for the Ramadan crescent. This announcement sets the stage for the potential start of Ramadan 1445 AH on March 11 or March 12, depending on the moon sighting.
Under the guidance of the NSCIA's Deputy Secretary General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, Muslims across Nigeria are encouraged to look for the Ramadan crescent on the evening of March 10, 2024. This event holds profound significance as it determines the commencement of the fasting period. In adherence to Islamic tradition, credible sightings by Muslims of impeccable character will lead to an official announcement by the Sultan of Sokoto, marking the beginning of Ramadan.
Call for Generosity and Fair Trade
In light of Nigeria's economic challenges, the NSCIA has appealed to affluent Muslims to extend charity towards the less fortunate. Prof. Shehu emphasized the importance of zakat, especially during Ramadan, as a means to alleviate hardship. Furthermore, the council has cautioned traders against hoarding or inflating prices of goods, advocating for ethical conduct that aligns with the spirit of the holy month.
The NSCIA's message also resonated with calls for global solidarity, urging the Muslim Ummah to pray for divine support for the Palestinians. This reflects the broader Islamic tradition of using Ramadan as a period for increased prayer, reflection, and community support. The council's statements align with the universal values of compassion and empathy, underscoring the importance of coming together in times of both spiritual observance and social hardship.
As the Nigerian Muslim community prepares for Ramadan 1445 AH, the NSCIA's announcements serve as a reminder of the multifaceted nature of this holy month. Beyond fasting and spiritual reflection, it is a time for communal support, ethical conduct, and global solidarity. With the crescent moon search set for March 10, 2024, the anticipation and preparations for Ramadan underscore a collective hope for renewal, both spiritually and socially.