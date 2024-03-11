NSCDC Reunites Missing 13-Year-Old Boy with Family Across State Lines

The heart-wrenching tale of a missing 13-year-old boy, Goodluck Onwe, took a hopeful turn when he was rescued by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ebonyi State after being found wandering the streets of Abakaliki. The NSCDC's Anambra State Command played a pivotal role in reuniting Goodluck with his family in Aguleri, Anambra State, after an extensive investigation and verification process.

Advertisment

A Frantic Search: NSCDC's Efforts Across State Borders

The NSCDC's intervention came after reports of a lost child in Ebonyi State reached their Anambra State Command. With diligence and determination, the NSCDC launched a meticulous investigation to trace Goodluck's origins and locate his family. Despite the challenges posed by the distance between states, the agency's commitment to reuniting the boy with his loved ones remained unwavering.

A Joyous Reunion: Bringing Goodluck Home

After thorough verification procedures, the NSCDC successfully identified Goodluck's family and facilitated his reunion with his father, Onwe Sabastine. The emotional reunion not only brought relief to Goodluck's family but also highlighted the invaluable role of agencies like the NSCDC in safeguarding and reuniting missing individuals with their families. Goodluck's journey serves as a reminder of the resilience of hope and the importance of swift and coordinated efforts in times of crisis.