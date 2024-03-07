NSCDC Osun Command Advocates ADR to Alleviate Court Burdens, Enhances Local Peace

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command's Peace and Conflict Resolutions Unit, has been empowered to leverage Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) techniques to address civil matters, thereby reducing the strain on judicial systems. This initiative, announced by the command's spokesperson Kehinde Adeleke, aligns with the directives of Zonal Commander Egr. Quadri Saladin. Highlighted during a seminar on Wednesday, this move underscores the NSCDC's commitment to fostering peace within local communities and decongesting correctional facilities.

Advertisment

The seminar, themed "Alternative Dispute Resolution; Impact on Peace of the Local Community", brought together key figures from the NSCDC, Osun State Ministry of Justice, and the Justice Development and Peace Makers Centre (JDPMC).

The event aimed to educate Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and Peace Desk Officers on the significance of ADR in maintaining societal harmony. Michael Adaralewa, the state commandant, emphasized the seminar's role in equipping officers with the necessary skills for ADR, motivated by the Commandant General, Abubakar Audi's vision for global best practices in peacekeeping.

Speakers Emphasize ADR's Role in Societal Harmony

Keynote speakers, including Barrister Debo Oladinni Esq. and Barrister Paul Kehinde Adetoro, Esq., highlighted ADR's crucial role in resolving disputes without exacerbating tensions. They advocated for security agencies to adopt ADR methods, pointing out its benefits in fostering tolerance, reducing crime, and ensuring peace.

Their insights were further supported by the head of the crisis management department, DCC Musa Ajiboye, and the peace and conflict resolution unit head, Assistant Commandant of Corps John Akinwolere, who encouraged seminar participants to apply the acquired knowledge in their duties.