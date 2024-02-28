NSCDC Cracks Down on Criminals and Drug Dealer in Kano, Nigeria: 12 Arrested

In a significant operation on February 27, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kano State, Nigeria, intensified its efforts to curb criminal activities, resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals for their involvement in various unlawful acts. This crackdown in Yanbarka, Limawa Village, and Doguwa Local Government Area underscores the NSCDC's commitment to maintaining peace and security within the region.

The NSCDC's action was prompted by events at a wedding ceremony in Yanbarka and Limawa Village, Kumbotso Local Government Area, where 11 suspects were reportedly causing disturbances.

These individuals are accused of attacking a community leader's family, inflicting severe injuries including a broken leg and hand on the leader's son. During the arrest, the authorities confiscated weapons such as cutlasses, knives, and other hazardous items, highlighting the potential danger posed to the community.

Illicit Drug Trade in Focus

Parallel to the arrests made at the wedding ceremony, the NSCDC's vigilant operatives apprehended a 26-year-old man in Doguwa Local Government Area for alleged involvement in the illicit drug trade.

Found in possession of 1,000 pieces of tramadol tablets valued at N1 million, this arrest points to a broader issue of drug circulation within the community, a concern that the NSCDC aims to address through rigorous enforcement and community engagement.

NSCDC's Ongoing Commitment

SC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in Kano State, while announcing these arrests, emphasized the Corps' dedication to protecting national assets and infrastructure.

The suspects, currently under investigation, will face charges, underscoring the NSCDC's resolve to uphold law and order in Kano State. This operation is part of a larger strategy to combat criminality and ensure the safety of the community's residents, reflecting the NSCDC's proactive approach to security management in Nigeria.