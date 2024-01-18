en English
Nigeria

NSCDC and NIS in Anambra Collaborate to Combat Illegal Migration and Human Trafficking

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
NSCDC and NIS in Anambra Collaborate to Combat Illegal Migration and Human Trafficking

In a landmark move against illegal migration and human trafficking, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anambra State Command and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in Anambra have pledged to collaborate. This shared commitment was highlighted during a significant meeting between NSCDC State Commandant Olatunde Maku and the new Comptroller of Immigration Service, Anambra State Command, Dr. G.O. Nwoke, at the NSCDC State Command Headquarters in Awka.

Strengthening Inter-Agency Cooperation

Maku emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating that a strong working relationship between the two agencies is critical to effectively combat criminality. He stressed on the need to further strengthen the existing synergy to minimize irregular migration and trans-border crimes.

Fostering Teamwork for Security

Comptroller Nwoke echoed Maku’s sentiments, acknowledging the crucial role of inter-agency cooperation in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges. He expressed a strong will to foster teamwork with the NSCDC, aiming to identify and repatriate illegal immigrants causing insecurity in the state.

Formalizing the Collaborative Efforts

The meeting, reported in a press statement by NSCDC Public Relations Officer Okadigbo Edwin, marked a significant step towards the formalization of this collaborative effort. The exchange of souvenirs, signing of a courtesy visit register, and a group photograph symbolized the commitment of both agencies to work together to combat the challenges at hand.

Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

