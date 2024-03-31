NPA Managing Director Calls for Action to End Port Access Road Gridlock

Mohammed Bello-Koko, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has emphasized the urgent need to address the persistent traffic gridlock along port access roads, labeling it as an international embarrassment that hampers productivity.

In a statement, Bello-Koko stressed the necessity for stakeholders in the sector to collaborate effectively to combat the gridlock menace, which continues to disrupt the flow of traffic to and from the ports.

Highlighting the agency's unwavering commitment to ensuring smooth traffic flow, Bello-Koko reiterated the NPA's zero-tolerance policy towards any obstacles hindering the free movement of vehicles along port access roads.

He emphasized that port access roads serve as vital international corridors, and any traffic congestion on these routes not only undermines port efficiency but also tarnishes Nigeria's image on the global stage. Bello-Koko emphasized the importance of a coordinated effort from all stakeholders to address the issue comprehensively and sustainably.

While acknowledging that the root causes of the gridlock extend beyond the purview of the NPA, Bello-Koko affirmed the agency's responsibility as the gateway to the national economy to take a proactive approach in resolving the issue.

The statement underscored the need for concerted action to tackle the underlying factors contributing to the gridlock, including infrastructure deficiencies, regulatory challenges, and logistical bottlenecks.

Bello-Koko's remarks come amid growing concerns over the persistent congestion along port access roads, which has implications not only for port operations but also for the broader economy.

In conclusion, Bello-Koko reiterated the NPA's commitment to playing a leading role in addressing the gridlock menace and called on all relevant stakeholders to collaborate closely to find lasting solutions to the challenge. He emphasized the importance of collective action in safeguarding Nigeria's reputation as a reliable partner in international trade and commerce.