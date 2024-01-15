NOVA Merchant Bank Raises Salaries Amid Economic Challenges; Launches Graduate Trainee Program

In an unprecedented move, NOVA Merchant Bank Limited has declared a significant pay increase for all its staff members, with a hike up to 50% effective from November 1, 2023. This decision, undertaken by the Board of Directors, is a testament to the Bank’s commitment towards its workforce amidst challenging global economic conditions and escalating cost of living issues. The salary revision is a direct response to these external factors, aiming to bolster the financial stability and overall well-being of its employees.

Transition into Commercial Banking

This decision trails the shareholders’ consent for the bank’s transition into a commercial bank. The augmentation in staff remuneration underscores NOVA Merchant Bank’s dedication to its employees during this crucial phase of expansion and transition, further solidifying its position as a leading financial institution in Nigeria.

NOVA Graduate Trainee Program

Alongside this, NOVA Merchant Bank also marks the launch of its 2024 NOVA Graduate Trainee Program, set to commence in January 2024 in Lagos. This initiative is part of the bank’s commitment to fostering the next generation of banking professionals. The program aims to equip fresh graduates with modern banking skills, driven by technology and innovation, thus shaping the future of the banking sector.

Management’s Stand on Employee Growth

The bank’s top management, including Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Mr. Wale Oyedeji and Head of Human Capital and Culture Management, Bede Alugbue, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding performance. NOVA Merchant Bank firmly believes in providing opportunities for professional and personal growth to its employees. A rigorous selection process is in place for the Graduate Trainee Program, where 49 candidates have been handpicked from over a thousand applicants. These selected candidates will undergo intensive training to become skilled banking professionals, thus contributing to the bank’s vision for a robust banking industry.