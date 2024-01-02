en English
NOVA Merchant Bank Charts New Course with CEO Change and Commercial Banking License

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
In a strategic move signaling the commencement of a new era, NOVA Merchant Bank Limited, a leading Nigerian merchant bank, has announced its transition into a full-fledged commercial banking entity. This comes after the successful acquisition of a national commercial banking license. The bank has also appointed a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Adebowale Oyedeji, whose tenure will officially begin on January 2, 2024.

Adebowale Oyedeji takes over the reins from Mr. Nath Ude, whose successful tenure concluded on November 6, 2023. The NOVA board expressed their gratitude towards Ude for the remarkable contributions he made during his term, which began in 2020. The bank’s conversion to a full commercial banking business is set to be led by Oyedeji and the new executive team. They will be implementing NOVA’s Accelerated Growth Initiatives over the course of the bank’s next 5-year plan.

Unveiling the New CEO

Known for his extensive C-suite experience in the Nigerian banking sector, Mr. Oyedeji comes equipped with a commendable track record of delivering strong financial results, operational improvements, and effective risk management. His past roles include serving as the MD/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank UK and as an Executive Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Group. Prior to joining NOVA, Oyedeji played the role of an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of Stanbic-IBTC.

Mr. Oyedeji’s academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan and a Master of Science in Financial Economics from the University of London. He has also completed an Advanced Management Programme from Harvard Business School. In addition, he is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an Honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

Looking Forward

Expressing confidence in the new leadership, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, the Chairman of NOVA Merchant Bank’s Board, stated that Oyedeji’s leadership, experience, and skills are expected to drive the bank’s growth initiatives and enhance its market position in the commercial and retail banking sector.

Business Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

