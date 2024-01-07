Noted Academic Calls for Presidential Aid to Save Nigeria’s Media Industry

Renowned journalism academic and Africa’s representative on the World Journalism Education Council, Professor Ralph Akinfeleye, has made a fervent appeal to President Bola Tinubu, beseeching him to provide financial support to Nigeria’s struggling journalists. The plea comes at a time when the media industry is grappling with serious challenges, threatening its very existence and, by extension, the health of democracy in the country.

A Hemorrhaging Industry

Akinfeleye, in his address, painted a grim picture of the current state of the media industry, referring to it as suffering from a ‘hemorrhaging situation.’ The industry, once a robust pillar of the Nigerian democracy, is now on the brink of collapse due to a lack of resources. He stressed the importance of the media in maintaining a democratic society, emphasizing its role in keeping the public informed, holding the powerful accountable, and facilitating public discourse.

The President’s Responsibility

President Tinubu, who also happens to be a media owner, was singled out by Akinfeleye for his unique position to support the industry. The professor urged the President to provide palliatives and waivers urgently needed by journalists who are on the front lines, covering important stories despite their dire circumstances. Failure to support these professionals, Akinfeleye warned, would ultimately lead to the total collapse of an industry vital to the functioning of a democratic society.

The Rise of ‘Information Traffickers’

However, Akinfeleye’s concerns extended beyond the immediate financial crisis. He criticized the emergence of what he termed ‘information traffickers’ – individuals who, despite having no formal journalism training, are actively involved in disseminating information. These individuals, according to the professor, are part of the ‘Fourth Estate of the Wreck,’ causing significant damage to not only the media platforms but also to society and professional organizations like the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

In conclusion, Akinfeleye’s call for financial aid to journalists is not just about saving an industry. It is, in essence, an appeal to safeguard democracy in Nigeria. Whether the President heeds this call or not is a question whose answer holds significant implications for the future of the country.

