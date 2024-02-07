Nollywood's Toyin Tomato and Colleagues Gift House to Fellow Actress

In a commendable act of solidarity and support, renowned Nollywood actress Toyin Tomato, along with her peers Toyin Adewale, Bose Akinola, and others, have gifted a new house to fellow actress Mama Mistura Asunmo, popularly known by her screen name, Iya 2d. The announcement was made via Toyin Tomato's Instagram page, where she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the contributors who financially backed the project.

A Display of Communal Support

This generous act is a shining example of the spirit of camaraderie within the Nollywood community. It's not the first time Toyin Tomato has extended her hand in support of her colleagues. She had previously organized a birthday party for Mama Mistura Asunmo on her 80th birthday, underlining her commitment to the welfare of her peers. The list of contributors to the house project included both individuals and businesses, reflecting a collective effort to support a fellow actress.

Not Just a House, But a Home

While the house is not yet fully completed, Toyin Tomato remains hopeful that with continued support, they will be able to see the project through to its full completion. She used her Instagram post not just to announce the completion of the house, but also to share another joyous news - the birth of her fourth grandchild.

Continuing the Tradition of Giving

This act of generosity is part of a larger trend within the Nollywood community, where actors such as Sule Suebebe and Iya Gbonkan have also been on the receiving end of new houses and financial donations from their well-wishers. Such actions underscore the sense of unity and fellowship among Nollywood actors, who rally together to support their own in times of need.