Nigeria

Nollywood Star Richard Mofe-Damijo and Wife Jumobi Commemorate 23 Years of Marriage

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:41 am EST
Nollywood Star Richard Mofe-Damijo and Wife Jumobi Commemorate 23 Years of Marriage

Renowned Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, fondly referred to as RMD, and his wife Jumobi, recently marked their 23rd wedding anniversary. The celebration was commemorated with RMD sharing a captivating photo and a touching message on his Instagram account, reflecting on their shared journey. The post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from both the fanbase and fellow celebrities.

RMD: A Pillar of Nollywood

RMD, a shining beacon in the Nigerian film industry, started his career in the late 1980s with the television soap opera ‘Ripples’. His impressive acting skills and undeniable charisma have since landed him numerous roles in Nollywood movies, making him a household name. His journey has not only been one of professional growth, but also personal. After the tragic death of his first wife, May Ellen-Ezekiel, in 1996, he found love again with Jumobi, a former TV presenter. The couple exchanged vows on December 29, 2000.

Out of the Limelight: Jumobi Mofe-Damijo

Despite being married to one of Nollywood’s biggest stars, Jumobi has maintained a low profile in the media since their wedding. While her husband often graces the limelight, she celebrates her life away from the public eye, focusing on their family. Their marriage has been blessed with four children: two sons and two daughters, who are a testament to their enduring love story.

An Enduring Love Story

Their 23rd wedding anniversary is a testament to their enduring love and commitment. RMD’s Instagram post not only featured a delightful picture but was also accompanied by a love song, further expressing his affection for his wife. In a touching caption, he expressed his surprise at reaching this milestone and warmly referred to his wife as ‘Abiks’. This celebration is a continuation of their public displays of affection, with RMD having previously celebrated his wife’s 51st birthday in a creative and playful manner.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

