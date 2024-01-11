Nollywood Star Ngozi Ezeonu Dispels Death Rumors, Calls for Responsible Journalism

Veteran Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu has addressed and dismissed false death rumors circulating about her on the internet. In a powerful video posted on Instagram, she condemned the baseless claims, emphasizing the perilous impact of false information and the indispensable need for verification before sharing such stories.

Refuting the Death Rumors

Ngozi Ezeonu, a revered figure in the Nollywood film industry, has robustly refuted the swirling rumors of her premature demise. With an unyielding declaration of her vitality and healthy condition, she has quashed the false reports that have caused a flurry of anxiety among her fans and followers.

The Misunderstood Tribute

The origin of these rumors stemmed from Ezeonu’s previous Instagram post, where she shared a tribute to a departed friend. The post, featuring an image of a lit candle and the caption ‘A rare gem is gone’, was misinterpreted by some as an announcement of her own passing. Ezeonu addressed this misunderstanding, clarifying the true context behind her tribute and expressing her frustration at the unwarranted speculation.

Call for Responsible Journalism

Amidst the controversy, Ezeonu has emphasized the need for responsible journalism. She urges restraint in the face of uncertainty and the ethical obligation to confirm stories before rushing them to publication. Her poignant message serves as a stern reminder of the repercussions of hasty and inaccurate reporting.

The tenacity of Ngozi Ezeonu in dispelling these baseless rumors stands as a testament to her grace and strength in the face of adversity. She has affirmed her presence, reassuring her fans that she is very much alive and well.