en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nollywood Star Ngozi Ezeonu Dispels Death Rumors, Calls for Responsible Journalism

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Nollywood Star Ngozi Ezeonu Dispels Death Rumors, Calls for Responsible Journalism

Veteran Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu has addressed and dismissed false death rumors circulating about her on the internet. In a powerful video posted on Instagram, she condemned the baseless claims, emphasizing the perilous impact of false information and the indispensable need for verification before sharing such stories.

Refuting the Death Rumors

Ngozi Ezeonu, a revered figure in the Nollywood film industry, has robustly refuted the swirling rumors of her premature demise. With an unyielding declaration of her vitality and healthy condition, she has quashed the false reports that have caused a flurry of anxiety among her fans and followers.

The Misunderstood Tribute

The origin of these rumors stemmed from Ezeonu’s previous Instagram post, where she shared a tribute to a departed friend. The post, featuring an image of a lit candle and the caption ‘A rare gem is gone’, was misinterpreted by some as an announcement of her own passing. Ezeonu addressed this misunderstanding, clarifying the true context behind her tribute and expressing her frustration at the unwarranted speculation.

Call for Responsible Journalism

Amidst the controversy, Ezeonu has emphasized the need for responsible journalism. She urges restraint in the face of uncertainty and the ethical obligation to confirm stories before rushing them to publication. Her poignant message serves as a stern reminder of the repercussions of hasty and inaccurate reporting.

The tenacity of Ngozi Ezeonu in dispelling these baseless rumors stands as a testament to her grace and strength in the face of adversity. She has affirmed her presence, reassuring her fans that she is very much alive and well.

0
Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
39 mins ago
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
In a transformational moment for Nigeria’s energy scene, Africa’s wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote, has set into motion a 650,000 barrel-a-day oil refinery. Situated on the outskirts of Lagos, the Dangote Group refinery has kickstarted the production of diesel and aviation fuel. End to Fuel Import Reliance The development holds immense significance for Nigeria as it
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
Benue State Takes Strides in Infrastructure and Public Service Development
2 hours ago
Benue State Takes Strides in Infrastructure and Public Service Development
PDP New Generation Calls for Transparency on Election Funds
3 hours ago
PDP New Generation Calls for Transparency on Election Funds
Nigerian Female Soldier Accuses Senior Officers of Abuse and Misconduct
2 hours ago
Nigerian Female Soldier Accuses Senior Officers of Abuse and Misconduct
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
2 hours ago
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
Unlawful Detention in Nigeria: Media Report and Advocacy Secure Release of 16-year-old Boy
2 hours ago
Unlawful Detention in Nigeria: Media Report and Advocacy Secure Release of 16-year-old Boy
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
11 seconds
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
21 seconds
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
1 min
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
2 mins
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
3 mins
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
8 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
8 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
8 mins
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
9 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
23 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
35 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app