Nollywood Star Mike Godson Celebrates New Landlord Status in Lagos

Nollywood actor, Mike Godson, has recently become a new landlord in Lagos, Nigeria, an accomplishment celebrated by his friends and fans alike. The news of this significant personal achievement was first shared by his colleague and friend, Nosa Rex, also known in the industry as Baba Rex.

Breaking the News

Nosa Rex took to Instagram to announce the purchase of a multi-million-naira mansion by Mike Godson. In a heartfelt post, he congratulated Godson on this milestone, painting a picture of him as a man of ‘silent doings.’ This announcement sparked a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow industry colleagues.

A Year of Achievements

In his Instagram post, Rex projected a year filled with congratulations and celebrations for their circle. He expressed his excitement and pride in seeing his friends attain significant milestones, highlighting the growing success within their circle. Rex’s post, while focused on Godson’s achievement, also reflected on the collective success and aspirations of their group of friends.

Godson’s Gratitude

Responding to the wave of congratulations, Mike Godson expressed his gratitude in a subsequent Instagram post. He thanked Nosa Rex for his support and blessings, acknowledging the importance of friendship and camaraderie in his journey. Godson also shared a photo of his new house, extending his joy and accomplishment to his followers.

The purchase of this house is not just a testament to Mike Godson’s success as an actor but also a symbol of his hard work and dedication. By sharing this milestone, he has further shown the human element behind the screen, inviting his fans to celebrate this personal achievement with him.