en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nollywood Star Mike Godson Celebrates New Landlord Status in Lagos

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Nollywood Star Mike Godson Celebrates New Landlord Status in Lagos

Nollywood actor, Mike Godson, has recently become a new landlord in Lagos, Nigeria, an accomplishment celebrated by his friends and fans alike. The news of this significant personal achievement was first shared by his colleague and friend, Nosa Rex, also known in the industry as Baba Rex.

Breaking the News

Nosa Rex took to Instagram to announce the purchase of a multi-million-naira mansion by Mike Godson. In a heartfelt post, he congratulated Godson on this milestone, painting a picture of him as a man of ‘silent doings.’ This announcement sparked a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow industry colleagues.

A Year of Achievements

In his Instagram post, Rex projected a year filled with congratulations and celebrations for their circle. He expressed his excitement and pride in seeing his friends attain significant milestones, highlighting the growing success within their circle. Rex’s post, while focused on Godson’s achievement, also reflected on the collective success and aspirations of their group of friends.

Godson’s Gratitude

Responding to the wave of congratulations, Mike Godson expressed his gratitude in a subsequent Instagram post. He thanked Nosa Rex for his support and blessings, acknowledging the importance of friendship and camaraderie in his journey. Godson also shared a photo of his new house, extending his joy and accomplishment to his followers.

The purchase of this house is not just a testament to Mike Godson’s success as an actor but also a symbol of his hard work and dedication. By sharing this milestone, he has further shown the human element behind the screen, inviting his fans to celebrate this personal achievement with him.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Understanding 'Black Tax': The Financial Burden Shouldered by Black Professionals

By BNN Correspondents

Uche Ogbodo Advocates for Financial Independence as Escape Route from Abusive Marriages

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Education Revamp: Federal Government Constructs Vocational Schools

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Erosion Crisis Eats Away at Nigerian Community

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Premiere of 'The Heat of Change': An Inspiring Call for Climate Action ...
@Climate & Environment · 31 mins
Premiere of 'The Heat of Change': An Inspiring Call for Climate Action ...
heart comment 0
Laide Lanre-Badmus Selected Among Top 100 Inspirational Women in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Laide Lanre-Badmus Selected Among Top 100 Inspirational Women in Nigeria
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Declares N1.95 Billion Dividend for 2023 Financial Year

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Declares N1.95 Billion Dividend for 2023 Financial Year
2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria
Osoba Discusses Nigeria’s Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
12 seconds
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
21 seconds
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
Plainview Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Summerland in Defensive Showdown
26 seconds
Plainview Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Summerland in Defensive Showdown
Michigan and Washington Set for Championship Showdown: Regal Cinemas to Broadcast the Game
27 seconds
Michigan and Washington Set for Championship Showdown: Regal Cinemas to Broadcast the Game
Navigating the Maze: Clinicians' Decision-Making in Drug-Drug Interactions
28 seconds
Navigating the Maze: Clinicians' Decision-Making in Drug-Drug Interactions
January 4th: A Day of Remarkable Achievements in American Sports History
31 seconds
January 4th: A Day of Remarkable Achievements in American Sports History
Jitendra Awhad's Controversial Remarks on Lord Ram's Diet Ignite Political Firestorm
48 seconds
Jitendra Awhad's Controversial Remarks on Lord Ram's Diet Ignite Political Firestorm
The Chessboard of NBA: Analyzing the Coaching styles of Taylor Jenkins and Gregg Popovich
1 min
The Chessboard of NBA: Analyzing the Coaching styles of Taylor Jenkins and Gregg Popovich
Good Boost: Transforming Leisure Spaces into Therapeutic Hubs
1 min
Good Boost: Transforming Leisure Spaces into Therapeutic Hubs
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
5 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
14 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
24 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app