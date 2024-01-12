Nollywood Actresses Bimbo Thomas Mourns Mother’s Passing

In a heart-wrenching revelation, popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Thomas shared the news of her mother’s untimely demise on January 12, via her Instagram page. The news has since sparked an immense wave of sympathy and condolences from her vast fanbase and colleagues within the Nigerian film industry.

A Candle in Memory

Thomas, mourning her loss, posted a simple yet poignant candlelight image in memory of her late mother. The image was accompanied by a sorrowful caption, “Taken too soon, rest on mother,” hinting at the premature nature of her mother’s departure. Her grief and shock, laid bare in such few words, resonated deeply with her followers and peers alike.

Outpouring of Support

The news of the bereavement prompted a flood of condolences and messages of comfort from fans and fellow actors. The comment section of Thomas’s post was quickly filled with heartfelt condolences and words of comfort, reflecting the warmth and support from the public in these trying times for the actress.

Condolences from the Industry

Notable figures from the Nigerian film industry, including Dele Omo Woli, Bukola Adeeyo, Omotayo Ashimolowo, Chioma Akpotha, Sotayo Gaga, Kehinde Bankole, and Bimbo Oshin, have reached out to express their condolences. Their messages served as a testament to the solidarity within the industry, offering words of peace and consolation to Thomas in her time of grief.