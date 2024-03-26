NNPP Urges Ogun State Governor to Respect Judicial Independence

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), represented by Acting National Chairman Alhaji Abba Kawu Ali, has issued a heartfelt plea to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, urging him to refrain from interfering with the state's judiciary. The NNPP expressed deep concern over recent events and emphasized the critical importance of allowing the judiciary to operate independently.

Warning Against Interference

Ali emphasized that any meddling with the judiciary could lead to chaos and undermine the rule of law. He stressed the need for Governor Abiodun to respect the independence of the judiciary to ensure the fair dispensation of justice without fear or favor.

Calls for Non-Interference

"We want to draw the attention of Nigerians and indeed the whole world to the ongoing efforts by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to desecrate the temple of Justice which has the consequences of engendering anarchy, which Nigeria can ill afford now," said Ali. He advised Governor Abiodun to allow the Ogun State judiciary to work without undue interference.

Specific Incidents Highlighted

Ali pointed to specific incidents, including the expulsion of the NNPP's former Ogun State chairman, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Oginni, and clashes between NNPP officials and law enforcement. He questioned the credibility of accusations against NNPP officials, particularly regarding burglary and theft allegations made by Oginni.

Upholding the Rule of Law

The NNPP reaffirmed its dedication to upholding the rule of law and urged Governor Abiodun to honor the judiciary's independence in Ogun State. The party emphasized the importance of allowing the judiciary to function without interference to ensure justice prevails for all citizens.