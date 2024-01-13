NNPCL Secures Record-Breaking US$3.3 Billion Crude Oil Prepayment Facility

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has hit a landmark in securing a US$3.3 billion crude oil prepayment facility, marking the largest syndicated loan ever raised by Nigeria in the international market. Supported by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and other participating lenders, this financial milestone aims to bolster Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability and stimulate long-term economic growth.

A Record-Breaking Deal

This syndicated loan, one of the largest transactions in Africa in recent years, has seen an initial disbursement of US$2.25 billion. The United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) served as the Local Arranger and Onshore Account Bank for the deal, an arrangement expected to mitigate foreign exchange illiquidity and stabilize the Nigerian currency market.

Terms of the Facility

The five-year facility carries a 6% annual margin over the 3-month secured overnight financing rate (SOFR). It features a unique pricing balance mechanism that could potentially shorten the loan’s maturity. The deal’s structure allows for 90% of excess cash from the sale of committed barrels to be released to the borrower after debt service, with the remaining 10% used to prepay the facility.

Significant Stakeholders

Afreximbank played a pivotal role in the successful closure of the facility, leveraging its significant experience in structuring complex oil and gas financing facilities across Africa. Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting African economies. NNPCL Group CEO Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari underlined the deal’s impact on Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability. UBA Group Managing Director/CEO Oliver Alawuba articulated the bank’s dedication to addressing economic issues in Africa and highlighted UBA’s history of participating in significant resource-based transactions.