Business

NNPCL Counters Allegations of Dispute Over Petrol Payment

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
NNPCL Counters Allegations of Dispute Over Petrol Payment

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has stepped forward to counter allegations of a conflict over the payment of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. These allegations came to light following a media report that implied an imminent surge in petrol prices to N1,200 per litre due to the cessation of fuel cost under-recovery—a term that signifies the removal of government subsidies on fuel.

According to the contentious report, the purported dispute arose due to the weakening of the naira against the US dollar, which escalated the cost of importing petrol. The report further suggested that while economists and oil marketers are asserting a rise in the petrol subsidy, the NNPC categorically denies this and maintains that it is recovering its full cost of importation.

In response to these claims, NNPCL’s Group Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, issued a rejoinder, stating unequivocally that the company has not been involved in any disputes. He emphasized that the NNPC is recovering its full cost of importation, refuting allegations of a rising petrol subsidy.

Setting the Record Straight on Subsidy Reduction

In addition to addressing the alleged conflict, Soneye’s rejoinder also touched upon the issue of subsidy reduction. He clarified that the NNPC had confirmed the complete removal of the subsidy, contradicting the media report’s claim. Furthermore, he criticized The Punch, the media outlet that carried the headline implying a conflict, calling it ‘unfortunate’.

Despite the ongoing controversy, there is optimism in the industry. The National Public Relations Officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chief Ukadike Chinedu, is hopeful that the price of refined petroleum products will decline once the Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries start production. This, he believes, will stabilize the price of PMS and other petroleum products in Nigeria.

Business Energy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

