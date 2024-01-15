NNPC Opens Bids for Private Management of Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has commenced the process of engaging private management for the Port Harcourt refinery, following the completion of mechanical renovations a month prior. This initiative is a significant move towards incorporating the private sector in the management and potentially the operation of the refinery, and is part of a larger effort by the Nigerian government to rejuvenate the country's refining capabilities and enhance the efficiency of its oil sector.

Private Management for Enhanced Performance

Inviting private entities to manage the Port Harcourt refinery, NNPC aims to boost performance, ensure the adoption of best practices in the refinery's operations, and potentially increase the refinery's contribution to the national economy. This comes as the largest oil refinery in Africa, owned by Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote, has commenced production. The $19 billion facility, capable of producing 650,000 barrels per day, has already begun generating diesel and aviation fuel, expected to meet 100% of Nigeria’s needs for gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation jet fuel at full production capacity.

Scope of Operations and Financial Requirements

NNPC is seeking credible operations and maintenance (O&M) companies to operate and maintain the Port Harcourt Refining Company. The scope of work includes various aspects of refinery operations and maintenance. Bidding organizations are required to have an average annual turnover of at least $2 billion for the financial years ending in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. The contract scope encompasses refinery business processes like production/operations planning, execution, monitoring, maintenance, health and safety, environmental management, and minor projects.

Future Outlook

The 210,000 bpd facility is anticipated to be fully refurbished by the fourth quarter of 2024, with the first phase now ready for production. In tandem, major oil marketers in Nigeria have enrolled with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to distribute refined petroleum products from the $20 billion plant. The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) plans to discuss loading terms with the refinery, a development expected to foster competition and reduction in the price of products.