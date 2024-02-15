NNPC Ltd and TotalEnergies Halt Routine Gas Flaring, Achieving Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Paris Accord Commitments

In a landmark environmental achievement, NNPC Ltd and TotalEnergies Joint Venture have announced the successful cessation of routine gas flaring across all their operational assets in Nigeria, including the notable OML 100 located in the South-eastern Niger Delta, off the coast of Port Harcourt.

This significant milestone, reached on February 15, 2024, not only marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria's energy sector but also aligns with the Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Accord, aiming for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

A Milestone in Environmental Stewardship

The journey to this environmental milestone began with a commitment to eradicate the routine flaring of gas, a practice that has long been criticized for its detrimental impact on the environment and human health.

The latest reports indicate that the final routine gas flare, with a volume of approximately 12 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d), has been successfully eliminated. This achievement translates into a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by about 341,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year (KtCO2e/yr), underscoring the tangible benefits of this initiative.

Aligning with Global Climate Goals

This accomplishment is not just a win for NNPC Ltd and TotalEnergies but also for Nigeria as a whole, bringing it a step closer to meeting its commitments under the Paris Accord.

The country has pledged to achieve a 20% unconditional and 47% conditional reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and the elimination of routine gas flaring plays a crucial role in reaching these targets. By employing innovative technologies and processes, the joint venture has set a precedent for environmental responsibility in the energy sector.