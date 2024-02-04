NNPC Limited Discloses 36 Oil Blocks Under Concession in Nigeria

In a recent financial statement, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited revealed the concession of 36 oil blocks to both international and local firms operating within Nigeria. The oil blocks, sprawling across various landscapes, are classified into two license types: the Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) and the Oil Mining Licence (OML).

The oil blocks are distributed across different terrains, with eight in deepwater, five on the continental shelf, fifteen on land, five in swamp areas, and three in partially swamp terrains. This distribution caters to the diverse needs of the companies in operation, allowing for a comprehensive exploration and production of petroleum.

Understanding the Licenses

The OPL and OML licenses differ significantly. The OPL permits a registered company to explore and produce petroleum, whereas an OML is granted when there's confirmation of commercial petroleum production potential. Among the concessions, the OPLs mentioned include 244, 242, 214, 223, 251, and 325. The OMLs listed include 154, 139, 119, 60-63, 111, 148, 65, 26, 28, and 30.

The NNPC Limited's financial statements not only outlined the blocks under concession and their status but also highlighted the interests held by NNPC and its subsidiaries. Moreover, the report detailed the mandates and responsibilities of NNPC Limited in managing these concessions. It emphasized the company's role in promoting domestic use of natural gas, thereby contributing significantly to the Nigerian energy sector.