NLRC Denies Claims of Misappropriation and False Valuation in Nigerian Lottery Industry

Amidst a flurry of allegations and misrepresentation, Nigeria’s National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) stands firm, debunking claims of financial impropriety and unrealistic valuations in the country’s lottery industry. The NLRC vehemently denies any association with alleged misappropriation of funds linked to the Nigerian Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

Fighting Misinformation

In an effort to set the record straight, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, the Director General of the NLRC, dismissed the sensational reports that valued the Nigerian lottery industry in the trillions of Naira as unfounded and attention-seeking. He underscored that the NLTF, contrary to some perceptions, is not a regulator of lottery figures in Nigeria. He also clarified that any such astronomical valuations are not grounded in reality, especially when juxtaposed with the country’s GDP.

Correcting the Narrative

Mr. Gbajabiamila pointed out that a misleading social media report wrongly implicated the NLRC in a video from the National Assembly Committee on Finance, which was actually questioning the NLTF. Major media outlets like the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and Channels Television were among those who had mistakenly referenced the NLRC instead of the NLTF, leading to public confusion. Both media organizations have since apologized for their error, acknowledging their role in the spread of false information.

Transparency and Fairness

As part of its commitment to transparency and fairness, the NLRC is currently working on the deployment of a Central Monitoring System (CMS). This innovative apparatus will serve as a watchful eye on lottery activities and revenue generation in Nigeria. However, the CMS is not yet operational. Amidst the controversy, the NLRC firmly stands its ground, committed to correcting the false narratives that have cast a shadow over the integrity of the Nigerian lottery industry.