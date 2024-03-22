NLC Responds to Accusations of Financial Mismanagement by Labour Party Chairman

The Political Commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a robust response to allegations made by Julius Abure, National Chairman of the Labour Party, accusing NLC leaders of embezzling funds intended for staff salaries during a recent invasion of the party's national secretariat.

Advertisment

NLC Denounces Allegations as Baseless and Misleading

Acting Chairman of NLC's Political Commission, Professor Theophilus Udubuaku, dismissed Abure's claims as unfounded and indicative of selective amnesia. Udubuaku emphasized that it was the intervention of Ajaero-led NLC that prompted Lamidi Apapa to vacate the LP headquarters before Abure assumed control. He further challenged the credibility of Abure's assertions, pointing out that the picketing was conducted under the scrutiny of law enforcement officers and journalists, making allegations of fund theft implausible.

Refusal to Engage in Media Warfare: NLC Calls for Accountability and Fact-Checking

Advertisment

While refuting Abure's accusations, Udubuaku reiterated NLC's commitment to upholding transparency and accountability. Rather than engaging in a media skirmish, NLC urged the Nigerian media to scrutinize and fact-check statements made by Abure and his associates, calling for accountability and truthfulness in public discourse.

Media's Role in Upholding Integrity: NLC Urges Fact-Checking and Accountability

NLC underscored the importance of the press in ensuring accuracy and accountability in reporting, urging journalists to verify claims made by Abure and his faction. By holding individuals and organizations accountable for their statements and actions, the media plays a vital role in upholding integrity and fostering transparency within Nigeria's political landscape.