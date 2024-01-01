en English
Nigeria

NLC Criticizes Lack of Progress in 2023, Calls for Reforms in 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
As the dawn of 2024 descends upon Nigeria, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed profound concern over the lack of progress made in the previous year. The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in his New Year message, painted a bleak picture of a nation grappling with escalating insecurity, deepening poverty, and a pervasive sense of hopelessness.

Unfulfilled Promises and Worsening Insecurity

The NLC’s criticism extends beyond mere words, as it points to the government’s failure to fulfill commitments made in 2023. These include the promised wage award of N35,000, the operation of the Port Harcourt refinery, the establishment of the National Minimum Wage Negotiation Council, and the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) program. Ajaero emphasized that these unmet promises have exacerbated the trust deficit and heightened suspicion among Nigerians.

Mounting Financial Challenges and Government Interference

The NLC also voiced its discontent over the current cash scarcity in the nation. It urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to inject cash into the economy as a measure to alleviate the hardships faced by the masses. The government’s economic policies, according to Ajaero, have had a detrimental impact on the populace, making basic needs and commuting to work a challenge for many. The widening gap between the rich and the poor has made access to essential amenities such as nutrition, education, and social utilities increasingly difficult.

A Plea for Unity and Improvement

Despite the challenges, the NLC remains steadfast in its commitment to advocate for a living wage and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy in collaboration with civil society partners. Ajaero concluded his address by calling for a united effort to improve the situation in 2024, urging the government to exercise compassion in its dealings with the citizens and workers. He warned against the government’s reckless borrowing and spending, which has led to the alarming scenario of Nigeria having to borrow to service its existing debts, thereby creating a potential debt trap.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

